IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.98 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $72.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043378 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

