ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IS. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of IS opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

