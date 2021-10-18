iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,176 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

