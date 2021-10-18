iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned 0.10% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:WPS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.