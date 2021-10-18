iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,472,968 shares.The stock last traded at $61.49 and had previously closed at $61.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.