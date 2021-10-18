iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,564 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $448.65. 284,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day moving average is $431.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

