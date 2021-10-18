iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.29. 22,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,682. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

