iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.79% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $184.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

