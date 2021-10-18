Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

