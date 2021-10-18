ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

