J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.05.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

