Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $43.28. 556,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00 and a beta of -0.19. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.88 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. Research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.