Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.