JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.06. 221,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

