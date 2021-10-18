JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 957.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

