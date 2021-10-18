Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Vision by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

