Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ball Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

BLL stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.