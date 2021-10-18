Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

