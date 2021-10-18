Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.46 ($80.54).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €58.28 ($68.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.12. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.