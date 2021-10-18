Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

