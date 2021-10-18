Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Weir Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Weir Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

