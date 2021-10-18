JMP Securities Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $11.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock remained flat at $$11.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 36,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,792. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.