JMP Securities Cuts AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target to $70.00

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

