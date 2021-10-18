John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.98 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

WDGJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

