Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,883 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. 84,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

