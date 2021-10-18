JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $180.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.55. 85,261,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

