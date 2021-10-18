JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

