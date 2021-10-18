JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,574,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 177,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

ADS opened at $99.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

