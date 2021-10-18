JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,851 ($50.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,010.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

