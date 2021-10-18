JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

