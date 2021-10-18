JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Allegiant Travel worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.