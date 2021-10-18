Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JMIA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,755. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

