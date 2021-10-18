Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

