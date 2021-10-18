Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
NYSE GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
