Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $180,762.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.