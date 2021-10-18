Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

