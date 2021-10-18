Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $243,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 455.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

