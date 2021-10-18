Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Armstrong World Industries worth $199,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $98.42 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.