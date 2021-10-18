Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $516,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $403.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

