Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 170,655 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RLI worth $344,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RLI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $103.34 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

