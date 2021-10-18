Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
KZIA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
