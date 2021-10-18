Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

KZIA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.