Keep Network Price Hits $0.85 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 99.1% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $492.99 million and $284.47 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00193612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

