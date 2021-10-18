Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.49. 45,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
