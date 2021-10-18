Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,085. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

