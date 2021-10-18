King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 709,400 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

