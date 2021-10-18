Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 6,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

