Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.