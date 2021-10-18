KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $22.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

