Klever 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $135.24 million and $2.06 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00067077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,942.58 or 0.99975253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.92 or 0.06079797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.