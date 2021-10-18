Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 1,411,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $$5.40 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

