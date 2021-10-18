Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kraton comprises approximately 5.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.63% of Kraton worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraton by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

